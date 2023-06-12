DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a 19 year-old man injured.
Police say it happened in the 400 block of Barrister Place. Dover Police received a call for shots fired around 11:15 p.m. Police say they responded but could not locate any victims on the scene. Eventually, police say the victim showed up to Bayhealth Kent Campus in a private car with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say further examination of the scene revealed that a vehicle had also been struck by gunfire during this shooting causing damage to a rear window.
Police say there are no leads and no suspect description available at this time. No other injuries were reported.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130 Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.