ELLENDALE, DE.- A teen was killed in a shooting in Ellendale on Sunday.
Delaware State Police say they were called to the Ellendale Community Center on North Old State Road for a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. They say a 17-year-old girl was shot and taken to the Ellendale Fire Company.
Officials say she was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she died. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.
Authorities say a 19-year-old man later arrived at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigators believe that a fight broke out between several people at the community center when an unknown suspect pulled a gun and fired shots into the crowd hitting the two victims.
The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling (302) 741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.