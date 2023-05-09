DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old around 2:30 this morning in Dover.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Spruance Road and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. First aid was rendered before the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His current status was not immediately made clear in the department’s statement.
Police also found a nearby vehicle had been hit by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.
There are no current leads, and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Tips may also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.