BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced temporary intermittent closures on the Indian River Inlet Bridge slated for Thursday night.
According to DelDOT, the closures will begin at 9 p.m. on May 16th through 3 a.m. The closures are to allow load testing, DelDOT says, and will occur for each truck pass to be performed.
The load testing is part of DelDOT’s research and monitoring of the bridge’s condition under the Structural Health Monitoring System efforts.