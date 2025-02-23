SUSSEX CO., DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming temporary road closures in Milton.
DelDOT says that Front Street between Route 5 (Federal Street) and Cave Neck Road will be closed to repair a wastewater mainline.
Road closures are scheduled to start on Monday, February 24th and go through Monday, March 3rd (weather permitting).
Detours provided by DelDOT:
- Motorists wanting to travel northbound on Front Street from Cave Neck Road will continue on Cave Neck Road, turn right on Federal Street, left onto Union Street.
- Motorists wanting to travel southbound Front Street from Union Street will turn right onto Federal Street, turn left onto Atlantic Street, which turns into Cave Neck Road.