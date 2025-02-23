ROAD CLOSED

Photo: MGN

SUSSEX CO., DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming temporary road closures in Milton. 

DelDOT says that Front Street between Route 5 (Federal Street) and Cave Neck Road will be closed to repair a wastewater mainline. 

Road closures are scheduled to start on Monday, February 24th and go through Monday, March 3rd (weather permitting). 

Detours provided by DelDOT: 

- Motorists wanting to travel northbound on Front Street from Cave Neck Road will continue on Cave Neck Road, turn right on Federal Street, left onto Union Street.

- Motorists wanting to travel southbound Front Street from Union Street will turn right onto Federal Street, turn left onto Atlantic Street, which turns into Cave Neck Road.

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you