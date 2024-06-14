GEORGETOWN, DE.- A portion of a Georgetown road will temporarily close for road work.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says crews will install a crossroad pipe on Johnson Road between Lawson Road and Avalon Road. They say work is planned to start on Monday, June 24th and continue through Friday, July 5th, weather permitting.
During the work a detour will be in place:
Eastbound drivers on Johnson Road will make a right turn onto Avalon Road, a left turn onto Lawson Road and return to Johnson Road.
Westbound drivers on Johnson Road will make a left turn onto Lawson Road, right turn onto Avalon Road and return to Johnson Road.