GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures in Sussex County.
DelDOT announced that Bryans Store Road between Big Mill Road and Asketum Branch Road in Georgetown will be closed starting on Monday, December 2nd through Friday, December 6th. Road closures are needed for the installation of a cross road pipe.
The following detours are provided by DelDOT:
-From Rt 20- make a right onto Asketum Branch Road, make a left onto Parsons Road to Big Mill Road.
-From E. Trap Pond Road- Follow Parsons Road, make a right onto Asketum Branch Road, then make a left onto Bryans Store Road