DOVER, Del.-The Kent County Department of Public Safety will once again collect food donations at its 11th annual "Thanksgiving for Everyone" Food Drive.
The drive is on Wednesday, November 9th between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in front of Redner's Warehouse Markets, 25 Greentree Drive in Dover.
According to Feeding America’s 2020 stats Delaware’s overall food insecure population is, 93,900 but Kent County has the highest percentage of that figure, 12.5%. Statewide 1 in 10 people face hunger, and 1 in 7 children facing hunger.
Donations help the Food Bank of Delaware provide Thanksgiving meals for Delaware families in need. With that in mind, Public Safety staff seeks to top last year’s collection which was a record-breaking year.
The following items are needed: canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, canned fruit, juice, corn muffin mix, mashed potatoes, gravy or any other nonperishable item that will ensure a good Thanksgiving meal for a needy family. For a complete list of the foods acceptable for donation, go to www.fbd.org.