Chincoteague, VA. - Tomorrow is the big day. The 97th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim will be held come rain or shine. The swim is back after three years due to the pandemic. From the looks of several weather models, pony swim organizers, like Denise Bowden, are bracing for wet weather.
"Well you know we keep a very close eye on the weather," Bowden said. "For right now if it's just going to be a little bit of rain then you know we're still good to go. We'll take it in a minute-by-minute case, actually tomorrow, and see how it happens right now we're still on."
The time frame for the swim tomorrow will be between 8:30 and 10:30 in the morning. The show must go on for Loree Solé. She will auction for a buy-back pony. The pony will be named "A Tigress Warrior", in memory of her daughter who passed from cancer in 2020.
"This is something I've been wanting to do, but emotionally it takes a little bit of guts to do it. I finally, two years later I think, I'm going to try to keep it together."
"We usually go down to the carnival ground to see them run in. So I mean they're a little but if trees cover well probably just bring raincoats," Solé said.
The pony swim holds a tremendous amount of meaning and family traditions for people and organizations like Cindi Herman an admin with the Chincoteague Legacy Group.
"Yeah, rain is rain," Herman said. "We got to do what we got to do and Thursday looks pretty good for the auction. So between now and tomorrow for the swim. We're gonna get wet so that's ok. That's ok by us."
Hoping the rain holds off in Chincoteague tomorrow so everyone can stay dry at the pony swim this year.