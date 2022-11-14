OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, the towns mayor confirmed. With no Firefly Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next years festival out of the park.
The dates for next years Oceans Calling have already been set. The festival will go from September 29th through October 1st.
Ocean City's Mayor, Rick Meehan, said this is a great opportunity for the town.
"Firefly will not be coming back in 2023, so you know we really have an open door to have a very, very successful event," said Meehan.
It means Oceans Calling will be the big festival on the peninsula with Firefly not returning.
Oceans Calling was unfortunately canceled this year due to inclement weather, something Scott Heise, owner of Pizza Tugos in Ocean City, was bummed about.
"It would've helped us tremendously, more importantly it's a big hit for the city because it's bringing people in that we don't normally see and exposing us to a bigger part of the country," said Scott Heise.
Heise did say he felt like the festival from this year was close to being a home run, so he has high hopes for next year.
"We know it didn't take place, but leading up to it, getting those kind of acts, the setup, and look what they did, sell 30,000 or 40,000 tickets, that's a huge win for everybody," said Heise.
Mayor Meehan also mentioned the importance of attracting visitors from outside of Delmarva.
"We had people from all over the country interested and wanting to be here in Ocean City," said Meehan. "This year we’re looking between 40,000 and 50,000 people, so we’re planning ahead, we’re gonna be ready, hopefully it’s gonna be a great weekend."
Hopefully, as long as Mother Nature holds off in 2023.