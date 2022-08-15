DOVER, De--- Many kids, especially those in low-income communities, look forward to the school year because a meal is provided 5 out of 7 days a week. But, when it comes to the weekend many kids are left hungry. Now, a new program in Dover is looking to change that. The "Feeding Our Friends Project" is working to provide meals for the students on Saturdays, something the organizer, Deborah Salomon, says there is a lack of in the community.
"We're helping them get meals partner by McDonald's because a lot of youth are living in low-income situations and I feel as if there's no one out here that's really doing that to help them," Salomon says.
Feeding America's website says that missing a meal as a developing child can lead to several struggles in school. Salomon says this is yet another reason to start this project.
"If you're hungry you're definitely not happy", Salomon said. "And if you're in a situation where is difficult at home, that's gonna affect your education that's gonna affect every single part of that child's life. So I feel as if just the basic necessity if their lacking is going to impact everything else."
And that one meal on Saturdays could go a long way. Once the program is up and running it would be available to high school students in the Dover School District. And this is one way to give back to the community and provide an additional meal to those in need. We were not able to reach the district for comment. But Salomon hopes to expand the project to other school districts and is looking for more donors and partners. If interested in becoming a donor, email Deborah Salomon at deborahsalomon36@gmail.com or contact by phone at (302) 423 -3922.