LEWES, Del. -- Local residents are continuing their efforts to stop a proposed restaurant from being built in Cape Henlopen State Park as the time - Jan.1 - for DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC to make a decision approaches.
In April, DNREC awarded La Vida Hospitality LLC a contract to manage existing concessions at the park, with an agreement to consider building a much larger restaurant. The proposal for a more than 6,000 square foot restaurant was presented to DNREC officials at a park workshop in the spring.
Members of the Preserve Our Park Coalition spoke with WBOC on Friday about their mission and reasons for their persistent fight to protect the park. Sally Boswell is one of those members and says it's about protecting wildlife, the natural environment, and the tranquility of the park.
"The Cape Henlopen main beach parking lot area is one of the busiest in our entire system, and it's pretty obvious that the people that came before us, designed that area for there to be additional facilities," Ray Bivens, Director of DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation, told WBOC.
"These kinds of wild areas that are right on the ocean front are pretty rare, so it's all the more important to protect them from any kind of development," says Boswell.
Members like Tom Stock are avid bird watchers and say the restaurant will interfere with not only their observations of the birds, but also the birds' safety.
"There's a lot of different birds migrating along this coast, both north and south, and a restaurant right in the middle of this beautiful resting area for birds is gonna have an impact," says Stock. "At least 40 percent of come to the south and they come low, so a high profile restaurant blocks our view to the south which means we miss a good forty percent of our birds."
La Vida Hospitality explained their side of the story on Friday in a statement posted on their website addressing critic's concerns.
"We are committed to meeting with local groups about the concerns...,"
and goes on to promise that the project is, quote, "done with integrity and respect to the local environment."
DNREC has announced that it is hosting a public meeting from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Monday, Dec. 5 in the Cape Henlopen High School Auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is to allow community members to voice their opinions and concerns about the proposed restaurant.