OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Town officials will potentially take another look at the Maryland Stadium Authority's feasibility study. The mayor and council will be presented with the option to do so at a work session on Tuesday, January 31st.
The push to revisit the study, after it was rejected by Worcester County Commissioners back in December, stems from optimism about the proposed complex's economic benefits.
"There was a price associated with a sports complex, there were also some pretty significant economic benefits associated with the complex," said Terry McGean, Ocean City's City Manager.
The estimated cost to build this proposed complex on the plot of land next to Stephen Decatur High School was $153,525,000. On the high end, the Maryland Stadium Authority's study showed the complex could generate $10,130,000 annually in gross tax revenue.
According to that study, $7,940,000 would be allocated at the state level and $2,190,000 would be allocated at the local level.
Ocean City, which commissioned the study as well, felt it was important to present the mayor and councilmembers with the option to hear the Maryland Stadium Authority present their findings directly to the town.
Susan Jones, Director of the Ocean City Hotel, Motel, Restaurant Association, would like to see the council take another look at the study.
"I think it would only be fair to hear exactly what was in that report," said Jones.
Jones said with close to 11,000 hotel rooms to fill, a sports complex just across the Route 50 Bridge would be a major attraction.
"It really would be an economic impact on our town on the positive side to have something and just another reason to give people to come to the beach," said Jones.
With the price tag of this proposed complex being one of the main detractors, Jones said if needed, the hotel industry in Ocean City could make some adjustments to room tax to help pitch in.
"From a hotel standpoint, we could talk about having the room tax dedicated to help fund such a complex," said Jones. "We're not opposed to that idea, of increasing a room tax if in fact it were dedicated to tourism or marketing or building a complex."
Despite the recent push to hear the MSA report, county officials are standing firm they don't want any part of this complex.
We reached out to Worcester County Commissioners President, Chip Bertino, to see if the commissioners would be open to hearing the Maryland Stadium Authority's report. He declined to provide any further comment, saying the commissioners made their decision in December to move on from the project.
City Manager McGean did say he will extend an invitation to town and county officials to hear a more in-depth report for the proposed complex.