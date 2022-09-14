Milford, De. --- Today on Delaware Veterans Boulevard Milford Purdue Farms announced they are gifting the Food Bank of Delaware $250,000 to help build a new facility. Kim Nechay, the executive director of the Perdue Foundation, is proud of their contribution to the community.
"We're just an honor to be a partner with them," Nechay said. "Their slogan is to bring hope to their neighbors. We believe we are delivering hope to our neighbors in every community we serve, and were just honored to be a part of this with the food bank of Delaware."
And President and CEO of Food Bank of Delaware, Cathy Kanessky, say this is one step toward restoring the hope that could have been lost during the COVID Pandemic.
"I know that too many people in the last several years have woken up in the morning without hope and that is something that nobody should ever have to do," Kanessky said. "And their hope is dashed when they can't put food on their tables or get a job."
The new food bank will be set up to make sure everyone feels welcome through the doors no matter their situation.
"We will have a healthy pantry center where people can walk in and it will be set up like a market," Kanessky said. "Where people have the ability to walk in and shop for themselves instead of taking was given in a box and put in their car. It just gives people choices. It gives them the respect and the dignity to choose what they want.
Now that construction crews have started to break grounds on sight, those at the food bank are looking forward to October of 2023 as the projected open date.