Princess Anne, Md. --- You can't travel through historic Princess Anne without passing the Washington Inn and Tavern. Rich in history and charm the inn is now up for sale.
Henry Hanna, the agent over the sale, says that when the previous owner retired and the town purchased the inn, locals invested in renovating the building to keep the inn alive.
"The community was afraid that it might get demolished," Hanna said. "And so 5 families decided on a plan to restore it and save the historic nature."
And the history of this building dates back to the 1700s which was before America was even a country.
"One of the stories about it was that George Washington slept here and so that would have been before it was a country," Hanna said. "So that was operated for a long time. It was a cornerstone for the community."
As Princess Anne has changed over the years, there are hopes from community members like Lynnell Fletcher-Pugh, that the new owner will make an effort to target a more diverse audience.
"They don't do anything that accommodates us, so if they have anything there, it's just centered around their culture," Pugh said, "If they're going to have a band there make it a band that has diversity so that everybody can participate."
And has a rare feature, separate staircases which were built back then for men and women. So if you have a spare 1.2 million as well as a love for history and the community, continuing the history of the Washington Inn may be of interest to you.