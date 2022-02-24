Rehoboth Beach, Del. - The Playground at Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach is now in its final stage of construction. The final stage of renovation is the surfacing which is warm weather depended. So with March around the corner fingers are crossed for more spring-like weather. And Elisabeth Lingo, the cities Arborist. Says the coastal elements did not help the life span of the old structure.
“With this type of coastal exposure, it’s just everything goes bad much faster when you have this ocean breeze coming at you,” Lingo said. “So we took it as a great opportunity to not just update the playground in terms of more modern amenities but to make it inclusive.”
Baker also said that she wanted to use this rebuilding opportunity to create a playground for every kid in Rehoboth.
“We wanted a playground where all kids could play together no matter if they were on the spectrum or in a wheelchair or cane or whatever it may be,” Baker said. “So that was really important to not just myself but also ultimately the public and the city commissioner and mayor.”
Elisha Baker says playgrounds like this one is exactly what kids need after living through long years of battling with the pandemic.
“To see that renovated and encouraging families to get together and have activities is wonderful,” Baker said. “Especially enjoying the outdoors after going through a long time of Covid being inside and masked.”
The previous was demolished because it was outdated, unsafe, and inaccessible. Once the surfacing is completed, the playground will be ready for it's grand opening.