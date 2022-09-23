CAMBRIDGE, Md. - They're a convenient way to drop off a letter, invitation or even a check, but thieves are targeting those blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes you see all over town.
Andrew Clark, who lives in Cambridge says he can not believe a criminal would stoop to this level.
"The person who's doing it or the people who are doing it, they're going to be in a lot of trouble if they're caught. And it's alarming because I put mail in those mail boxes and a lot of people I know do," he said.
Cambridge Police tells WBOC it has received several complaints of mail theft, including checks.
Police say the complaints have been forwarded to the U.S. Postal Inspector, who investigates mail crimes.
In a statement to WBOC, the Postal Inspector's office says it has not received reports of theft in those areas, but is investigating the claims.
Tori Swann at Free Spirit Threads in Cambridge says the Postal Service should consider moving the boxes.
"I feel like the mail boxes should be moved to a high traffic area, like maybe like Poplar Street or somewhere like that. Just because there's people down here, there's cars parked," she said.
Clark says he will think twice about using the boxes going forward.
"I don't think I'm going to go to the blue boxes anymore, I think I'm just going to go to the post office because of the problems we've been having around here."
The USPS says you should mail close to the designated pick up times.