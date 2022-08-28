REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Crews from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and the Lewes Fire Department worked to put out a fire on a wood burning grill inside the kitchen, and were able to contain the fire to the hood system on the roof.
Customers and staff were evacuated from the building.
No injuries were reported.
Crews cleared the scene after about a hour.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.