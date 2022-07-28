OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police have arrested three suspects in connection with a strong-arm robbery that left a 14-year-old boy injured.
Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. on July 25, two boys were walking on the Boardwalk in the area of 1st Street and the Boardwalk when they were approached by three males wearing black masks. Two of the males ripped two gold chains off the neck of one of the boys, age 13. The second boy, age 14, attempted to fight off the two suspects. The 14-year-old was struck several times in the face and head by the suspects. The victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital for minor injuries. The suspects then ran away.
Two seasonal officers were patrolling the boardwalk at this time and witnessed this occur. The officers pursued the suspects and were able to apprehend one of them in the area of 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue with the assistance of the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office.
City Watch captured video of all three suspects. During the investigation, officers were able to identify the remaining two suspects. The juvenile suspect that was apprehended on the scene was charged with robbery, theft, assault, and possession with intent to distribute.
Officers filed charges for the two outstanding suspects. One of the outstanding suspects has been arrested in Wicomico County on the warrant issued in this case.