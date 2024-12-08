WORCESTER CO., MD - Three juveniles were apprehended following a stolen vehicle crash that occurred in Girdletree, Maryland on Sunday.
On December 8, 2024, at approximately 4:08 p.m., the Worcester County Sheriff's Office was notified of a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that had crossed into Maryland from Accomack, Virginia. The WCSO deputies did not engage in the chase.
Around 4:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle crashed in the 5700 block of Onley Road, Girdletree, MD. Following the crash, the three occupants fled on foot. Deputies initiated a search, and by 5:20 p.m., all three were located unharmed. It was later confirmed that the individuals were juveniles from Virginia, one of whom had been reported as a missing person.
The juveniles were released to their parents. The WCSO say they will consult with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges.
The stolen vehicle was processed by the Chincoteague Police Department and returned to its owner. No injuries were reported in the incident.