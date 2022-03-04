DOVER, Del. - Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Friday the Department of Justice secured drug and firearms sentences in February against three Kent County men who were arrested in connection with a joint state/federal drug investigation.
On Nov. 1, 2021, Devin Coleman was convicted of Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited. Coleman, who had 11 prior felony convictions including Possession with Intent to Deliver (Cocaine), Aggravated Menacing, Escape 2nd Degree, and Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited. Coleman was declared a habitual offender and was sentenced on Feb. 14 to 45 years in prison, suspended after 29 years followed by one year of Level IV work release and three years of Level III probation. In addition to and as a result of these convictions, Coleman was also found in violation of probation, resulting in a total period of incarceration of just over 32 years in prison, plus probation.
Michael Taylor of Camden was sentenced on Feb. 16 after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Drug Dealing. Taylor was sentenced to 25 years in prison suspended after 5 years, followed by 6 months Level IV work release and 18 months Level III probation for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, along with a concurrent sentence of 8 years in prison suspended for 18 months of Level III probation for Drug Dealing, resulting in a total period of incarceration of 5 years in prison plus probation.
On Feb. 22 a third defendant, Marquis Mack, pleaded guilty to five counts of Felony Drug Dealing. Mack was sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison, suspended after 10 years, followed by 1 year Level IV probation and 18 months Level III probation with GPS tracking.
“Justice called for robust sentences in these cases,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Each of these defendants demonstrated a disturbing disregard for the law and presented a clear danger to our communities with drugs and guns. I am deeply grateful to our prosecutors and to the Dover and Delaware State Police Departments for their essential work in these cases. All of us are safer because of their service.”
These convictions were secured by Deputy Attorney General and Chief Kent County Prosecutor Stephen Welch with the assistance of the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police. Operation Rise-N-Shyne was a multi-jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Dover Police and Delaware State Police Departments, the FBI, the ATF, the DEA, the Delaware Department of Correction Probation and Parole, the United States Marshal Service, the Delaware Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.