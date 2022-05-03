SALISBURY, Md.- Three men are facing burglary and related charges following accusations that they broke into several Salisbury pharmacies and stole controlled dangerous substances.
Salisbury police said Tuesday that the investigation got underway at around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 16, when officers responded to the Karemore Pharmacy, located at 817 Snow Hill Road, for the report of an activated burglary alarm. The preliminary investigation revealed that two masked individuals had broken into the business by prying the door open and then stole controlled dangerous substances. The subjects then fled prior to police arrival.
Similarly, at around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 26, officers were dispatched to the Milford Street Pharmacy, located at 106 Milford St., for the report of an activated burglary alarm. Officers learned that two masked persons had also made forced entry into this pharmacy by prying open a door and stole controlled dangerous substances. The subjects had also fled from this scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
Through the course of these investigations, detectives made contact with investigators of the Howard County Police Department, who were also investigating commercial burglaries to pharmacies. Detectives developed 35-year-old Harold Dorman, of Washington, D.C., and 53-year-old William Sherod, ob Brandywine, Md., as potential suspects in the burglaries.
On April 12, at approximately 3 a.m., covert surveillance was being conducted in the area of the Delmarva Pharmacy, located at 1615 Tree Sap Court, when investigators observed two masked individuals enter the closed business by prying open the rear door. Members of the Howard County Police Department, Maryland State Police and the Salisbury Police Department then surrounded the business and were able to take the pair into custody without incident. The first subject was identified as Dorman and the second was identified as 29-year-old Deontae Britton, of Fort Washington, Md. Simultaneously, Sherod was reportedly conducting counter surveillance in close proximity of the Delmarva Pharmacy. Sherod was contacted by detectives and also taken into custody without incident.
Police said further investigation revealed that Dorman, Sherod, and Britton were also responsible for the Karemore and Milford Street pharmacies. All three men were placed under arrest and charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, theft, CDS possession, malicious destruction of property, and possession: burglar tools. They were later turned over to the Wicomico County Detention Center for initial appearances before a District Court commissioner.
These investigations are ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department is requesting anyone with additional information concerning these investigations to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime
Solvers at 410-548-1776.