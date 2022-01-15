SEAFORD, Del./SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth is updating its masking policy for its both of its hospitals.
Starting Monday, TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford and TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, will no longer be allowing cloth masks to be worn as facial protection by people arriving for procedures, testing, or as support persons. Cloth masks have proven to be less effective in preventing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
They are encouraging people coming to their hospitals to wear medical grade ear loop or N-95 masks. If you don’t have access to either or arrive in a cloth mask, they will give you an ear loop mask for you to wear at all times during your stay.
As a reminder, there is no patient visitation at this time at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford.