SALISBURY, Md.-TidalHealth has announced that it will be holding a free STOP THE BLEED® training class for the general public at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. It will be in the Avery Hall Educational Center auditorium located at 100 E. Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 on the corner of Waverly and Vine Streets.
TidalHealth says someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as 5 minutes. Techniques taught in STOP THE BLEED® can save a life in patients with life-threatening bleeding. TidalHealth says bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death after injury.
Those who are interested can register by emailing Gail.Lemay@tidalhealth.org.