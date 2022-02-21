SALISBURY, Md./SEAFORD, Del.- TidalHealth is updating it's visitation for the labor and delivery units at both its Salisbury and Seaford hospitals.
Starting Monday, two designated and banded visitors will be allowed in Labor and Delivery at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Those designated visitors may not change during the patient’s stay. Doulas on the approved list are permitted in Labor and Delivery in addition to the two designated and banded visitors.
Once the patient and newborn move to the Mother/Baby unit, only one of the two designated and banded visitors will be allowed to stay, and the other must leave. Once in Mother/Baby, that banded designation may not change or be shared among visitors.
At TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke, the current visitation practice in other areas of those hospitals is NOT changing.
- One designated visitor, over the age of 18, per patient will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s hospitalization.
- Visitors are required at all times to wear a facemask that covers both their nose and mouth. Only procedural ear loop masks, N-95 and KN95 masks will be permitted. Cloth masks, gaiters and bandanas are not allowed. A procedural mask will be provided for those visitors arriving with any of the unapproved face coverings.
- If visiting a patient confirmed to have COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19, the patient and the visitor must comply with all infection guidelines. The patient must wear a procedural mask, N-95 or KN95 mask. The visitor must wear a procedural mask, N-95 or KN95 mask, protective gown and gloves.
- Visitation hours will be 11 am to 6 pm, seven days a week.
When visitors enter they will be screened for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who is feeling ill or feverish should not visit and will not be allowed to proceed to a patient floor if they are found to have a fever or symptoms.
Visitors will not be permitted to wait inside any TidalHealth lobby prior to visiting hours.