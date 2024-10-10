TALBOT COUNTY, MD -- The Tilghman Island and Oxford Volunteer Fire Companies are donating fire and EMS vehicles to first responders in need in Tennessee following Hurricane Helene's destruction.
Tilghman Island Fire Company President Jesse Gottleib says he and others heard about fire companies in need after the storm.
"It was brought up in front of our membership that we have an engine that is fully operational that we would like to get rid of in the future, and this was a good time," says Gottleib.
Gottleib says he reached out to a friend in Tennessee who spread the word. He says the Cocke County, TN fire chief was the first to express interest, amongst many.
The fire company is now donating a 1977 Pierce fire engine, decked out with all the necessary tools a fire department could need when responding to an emergency. The truck is also filled with donations including dozens of cases of water, dog food, and more.
Gottleib says a trailer company has offered to take the truck to Tennessee, free of charge, in the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Oxford Fire Company is sending a 1993 fire engine and a 1994 ambulance, both in great condition, to Tennessee.
"It seemed like a great time that we could put them to use," says Norbury. "One of our members suggested we donate, and we all thought that was a good idea. So, we put the word out through the Maryland State Fireman's Association, and word travels."
A fire chief in Tennessee reached out to Norbury and put him in touch with some of the departments in Tennessee. The fire engine and ambulance are dedicated to the Elk Mills Fire Department in Butler, TN and to a hospital in Unicoi County.
"You've probably seen the video online with the tanker that was floating away, rolling over, the whole station floated away," says Norbury. "That's actually the department that we're talking to."
Both Gottleib and Norbury say it is all in a days work.
"They've got a mess to clean up for sure, and if our engine is some help to them, then we did a good deed here," says Gottleib.
"Our whole purpose is to help people anyway," says Norbury. "When we've got older equipment that's past our service life that we can use, to be able to make it useful again, that's really valuable."