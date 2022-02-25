SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's project to build a tiny home village will now be at Anne Street in Salisbury. Council woman April Jackson says she supports the project and efforts to house the homeless, but she does not like the idea of the village being on Anne Street.
"How is it that, we find ourselves putting these tiny homes in what I would say predominately Black neighborhoods. I have a problem with that. I really do," said Jackson.
Jackson argued that homeless projects are constantly placed in poverty and crime stricken neighborhoods. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day says the surrounding neighborhood around Anne Street is no longer a predominantly Black neighborhood, and that crime has decreased.
“It's really easy for a group of 6, 10, 12 of us who have a roof over our head to dehumanize, and have a conversation about people who are fighting for their life every single night. And this is what happens in conversations about the homeless. They are treated as less than human, they are treated as if they do not matter and don’t deserve a shelter over their head,” said Day.
Jackson pushed back, reiterating it was not the project she is opposed to, but it's location.
“I do have this to say, Jake. First of all, as a person who has worked with the homeless for many years in my church, I would never dehumanize any of them. Believe that. I have much compassion for the homeless. Don’t make it look like everybody is against it. It’s not about being against anything because I’m for it, I’m just not for the actual location,” said Jackson.
WBOC spoke with a handful of neighbors living around Anne Street who support it's location.
“Well I thought about it, that is a great opportunity to do for the homeless out here, because the current situation we’ve been in, we couldn’t find one until now,” said neighbor Latrell Wessels. "God gave us this blessing and I hope everybody else get a blessing because everybody deserves a second chance".
Christine Chestnutt from the Housing and Community Development Department says she hopes to have the homes and move people in by July 1st. Those moving in cannot be a sex offender, convicted of homicide, arson or producing methamphetamine. Each tiny home will be 8x8, ages 18 or older. Those moving in also must be a Wicomico County resident, and priority will be given to those who have been homeless the longest.