Ocean City, MD- It's coming time to turn that old Christmas tree into a gift that keeps on giving. The Town of Ocean City is accepting real trees for recycling at the 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot. They can be placed on the northeast corner through January 18th, for free. Artificial trees are not accepted.
Donors are asked to first remove all tinsel, ornaments and other non-wooden items from the tree. They will eventually be hauled off to the county landfill to start a second life. Tree mulch is great for helping conserve and enhance First State soil by sequestering carbon that both fertilizes the soil and helps it retain moisture.
Experts advise we dispose of our trees when they start to drop needles because they are a serious fire danger.