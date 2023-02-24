MILFORD, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware celebrated a milestone Friday with a topping out ceremony for its new 67,000-square-foot facility in Milford.
This construction tradition marked the completion of the structural frame of the building.
Attendees signed their names on the beam, before it was hoisted into place by a crane. The beam was adorned with an American flag and a tree, symbolizing the completion of the structural phase and the future growth of the building.
“In addition to marking this milestone, this time-honored construction tradition also provides an opportunity for us to recognize the hard work and dedication of the workers who have made this project a reality,” said Building Hope in Milford Capital Campaign Chairman Steve Thompson. “Kudos to the team who is working diligently to keep this project under budget and on time – and most importantly making it possible for us to change lives as a result of this new facility.”
The new facility is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2023.
“This is more than just a building – it symbolizes hope for so many,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “We do more than provide food, we provide hope for a better tomorrow. It is why this project is so important. This building will allow us to not only distribute food, but help our neighbors find long-term economic stability through job skills training, financial coaching and more.”
To date, the Food Bank of Delaware has raised more than $20 million for the $34 million project.