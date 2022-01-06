FRUITLAND, Md. - The snow and ice were no match for cars both big and small.
Steven Wallace with Auto Medic Towing in Fruitland has been busy the last 72 hours, responding to over 40 calls.
"When the snow storm came in, it hit hard, the moment the snow started falling the roads were already gone. And ever since then we've been towing and taking care of police calls, accidents," Wallace said.
Wallace says one car lost traction on snow covered roads just after the storm began.
The driver of another car swerved on black ice, hitting a snow embankment and ending up in a tree.
Wallace says the snow and ice have proven a challenge for everyone, even his crews.
"Use four wheel drive if you have it, if you start slipping too much or even just on your road you're slipping too much, stay off the roads and wait for things to clear if at all possible," Wallace said.
With some back roads looking more like an ice skating rink, auto body shops we spoke with say they remain busy responding to calls.
Wallace says his team stands ready to respond later this week should winter weather re-enter the forecast.