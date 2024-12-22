BERLIN, MD - The Town of Berlin and Berlin Main Street announced a grant award of $50,000 from the Department of Housing and Community Development to continue the Berlin Commercial Façade Grant Program. The program matches funds to help business and property owners in Downtown Berlin improve the exterior of their buildings and enhance local street-scapes.
The Town of Berlin says the $50,000 grant award will provide "matching funds to downtown property and business owners to improve the exterior of their buildings, enhance the overall streetscape, and attract new customers". This grant will cover up to 50% of the total project cost, with a maximum of $10,000. The town says the improvements can range from painting to signage, lighting, awnings, and more.
Berlin's Director of Economic and Community Development, Ivy Wells, highlighted the significance of the façade grant program, "the Downtown Commercial Façade Grant Program is an essential tool in supporting the continued growth and development of our downtown district,”...“We are excited to see the applications next year, and we look forward to seeing the continued historic preservation and beautification of our downtown Main Street Historic District.”
Applications for the grant will be available in January, according to the Town of Berlin.