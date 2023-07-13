Chincoteague Island, Va.- There in a new rule now in effect on Chincoteague Island. Business owners must keep the lids to their dumpsters closed at all times, must be on a cleanable pad, and dumpsters must be hidden from view. Mayor Arthur Leonard says the town is working to keep Chincoteague a beautiful place to live.
"Unfortunately, it's growing pains you know as the island grows more rules calm because we are trying to keep up and keep it a nice place to live," said Leonard. "A lot of the things we implemented were already health department code that just hadn't been enforced // It's always you know, it's always the bad eggs look at the most attention there's a lot of commercial properties that already maintain their dumpsters correctly."
The rule went into effect on July 1 of 2023 and businesses must be in complete compliance by July 2024.