DEWEY BEACH, DE - The Town of Dewey Beach announced that ocean access will reopen Monday, September 23th.
The Town of Dewey Beach shared to their official Facebook that the town is continuing to address the discovery of medical waste washing up on the shores.
The town says "out of abundance of caution, the ocean remains closed through this weekend. We recommended that the public avoid the ocean, and wear shores while walking on the beach. Ocean access will reopen on Monday, September 23th."
According to town officials, beach raking was last done this morning (September 21st, 2024).
If you see medical waste on the beach, you are still advised to contact DNREC at (800) 662-8802.