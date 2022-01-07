EASTON, Md.- The Town of Easton is under a snow emergency, officials announced Friday morning.
During a Snow Emergency, no parking is permitted in any metered parking space or in any location designated by “No Parking During Snow Emergency” signs. If any motor vehicle is parked at such a location at the time a Snow Emergency is declared, its owner or operator must remove the vehicle from its location as quickly as possible under the circumstances.
The following snow emergency routes are designated for purposes of a Snow Emergency:
- All of Washington Street: North Easton Parkway to Lee Terrace
- Dover Street: Higgins Street to Municipal Lot beyond the District Court Building (West Side)
- West Street: Bay Street to Glenwood Avenue
- Federal Street: Washington Street to West Street
- Harrison Street: Goldsborough Street to South Lane
- Goldsborough Street: Washington Street to Aurora Street
- Idlewild Avenue: Aurora Street to Washington Street
- Glenwood Avenue: North Side of Street Only from Washington Street to Easton Parkway
To help assure that all roadways are able to be treated:
- If you have a driveway; use it. This makes snow removal easier for public works personnel while also reduces the chances of damage to parked vehicles.
- While shoveling sidewalks and driveways, it is not permitted to shovel the snow back into any street or roadway, or town owned parking lot.
- Do not drive unless absolutely necessary.