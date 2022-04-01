SNOW HILL, Md.– The Town of Snow Hill will hold its general election in-person on Tuesday, May 3, at its previous polling place, the train station on Belt Street.
Up for election this year are the offices of mayor and Eastern District Council. On the ballot for mayor are current Eastern District Council member, Rob Hall and former council member Mike Pruitt. On the ballot for Eastern District Council are Dave Burt and Janet Simpson.
Those who wish to vote by absentee ballot can call Town Hall or email Margot Resto at mresto@snowhillmd.com to request an absentee ballot application. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot application is Friday, April 22.
For more information, call Margot Resto at Town Hall at 410-632-2080.