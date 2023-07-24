SMYRNA, Del. - A Townsend man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to break into a home to confront another man in Smyrna on Friday night.
The Delaware State Police say Joshua Chavez, 36, was trying to enter the garage of a home on Alabam Road just before 6:30 p.m. on July 21st. Police say Chavez was trying to break into a home to confront a 32-year-old who was not at home. No injuries were reported.
Chavez was arrested and charged with the following:
-Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief
Chaves was arraigned and taken to the Howard R Young Correctional Institution on an $8,500 secured bond.