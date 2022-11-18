SMYRNA, Del.- A Townsend man was killed in a crash Friday morning after he ran off the road and hit a tree.
Delaware State Police say that a black 2015 Dodge Journey was going northbound on DuPont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road around 9 a.m. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted to the right and ran off the roadway. The car continued off the road until it hit a tree, where it spun before coming to a stop.
The driver, a 43-year-old man, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Identification of the victim is pending notification to his family and relatives.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident, and no other injuries were reported.
Dupont Parkway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.