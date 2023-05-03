SALISBURY, Md. - Multiple street and lot closures are taking place in Downtown Salisbury over the next few days.
Thurs. May 4, from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. S. Division Street from Carroll Street to Market Street and the section of Times Square along the venue will close at 8 a.m. and W. Market Street from the library to behind HQ and S. Division Street from Market Street to Circle Avenue will close at noon due to the Tidewater Tour. Both streets will reopen by 9 p.m.
Fri. May 5, from 2 p.m. until around 9 p.m. Main Street will be closed from W. Market Street to Court Street and Division Street will be closed from Church Street to Camden Street due to the Children's Mental Health Awareness event.