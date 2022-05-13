SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury's Department of Water Works Utilities Division will be working with a city contractor to repair a sewer main at 741 South Division St. on Tuesday, May 17.
South Division Street will be closed from Eastern Shore Drive to Lincoln Avenue. This includes all through traffic and emergency vehicles.
Work will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, and conclude around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, barring any unforeseen events. Access for residents within this street closure will be maintained. No street parking between Eastern Shore Drive and Lincoln Avenue is permitted during this time.
All locators and Central Alarm will be notified of this event. Contact the Department of Water Works Utilities Division at 410-548-3105 for more information if needed.