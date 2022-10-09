EASTON, Md.- A Trappe man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman inside a home earlier this year.
The Talbot County Sheriff's Office says they received a report in September that Gregory Edward Fries, 31, sexually assaulted a woman. Through the course of the investigation it was revealed that Fries had brought a woman to a home in Trappe in July and both sexually assaulted and assaulted her.
On Friday Fires was arrested in Easton.
Fries was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Fries was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review before a Talbot County District Court Judge.
Fries was charged with the following criminal charges:
- Rape First Degree
- Rape Second Degree
- Sex Offense Third Degree
- Sex Offense Fourth Degree-Sexual Contact
- Assault First Degree
- Assault Second Degree
- Reckless Endangerment