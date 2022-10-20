TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said.
In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
"My client strongly asserts his innocence and we look forward to our day in court," Maronick told WBOC.
Fries' resignation stems from an investigation that got underway in September. The Talbot County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that Fries had sexually assaulted a woman. The sheriff's office said that through the course of the investigation it was revealed that Fries had brought a woman to a home in Trappe in July and both sexually assaulted and assaulted her.
On Friday of last week, Fries was arrested in Easton and charged with a variety of offenses including first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, sex offenses, and reckless endangerment. He is out on $75,000 unsecured bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.