WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico Goes Purple (WGP) prepares for National Recovery Month with the Tri-County Overdose Awareness Day Event.
The event took place on Aug. 31 at the WinterPlace Park in Salisbury.
The purpose of the WGP campaign is to spread hope and awareness about substance abuse. Wicomico health officials say they want to shatter the stigma surrounding drug addiction.
As the number of fentanyl related deaths continues to rise, the Wicomico County Health Department hopes the event will encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help.
"We want to let people know that they are worth it and that recovery is possible for them," says Jessica Taylor of the WCHD.
The awareness event included speeches from those affected by drugs, and a candle light vigil honoring those that have lost their battle with addiction.
WGP will host other events in September with the hopes of bringing the community together and shattering the stigma:
- Shatter the Stigma Walk-Sept. 10 at the Wor-Wic Community College
- A Night of Hope-Sept. 30 at the Salisbury City Park
- A month-long toiletry drive with five drop off locations throughout the county