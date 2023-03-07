Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop near Vienna

NEAR VIENNA, Md.-- Maryland State Police say a trooper was shot late Monday night while conducting a traffic stop on Rt. 50 near Vienna Scale House.
The trooper was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
At this time, police say there is no threat to the public.
Shortly after the shooting, all lanes of the Vienna Bridge were closed due to a large police presence.
According to flight radar, numerous police helicopters, including ones from Maryland and Delaware State Police, were circling the scenes.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Maryland State Police have not provided details on any suspect or suspects at this time. We are awaiting more information as soon as it becomes available.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.