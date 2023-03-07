Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop near Vienna

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon EST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&