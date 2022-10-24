LONG NECK, Del. - A truck crashed into a building at a motel in Long Neck Sunday night.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the Sea Esta II Motel on Rudder Road on Long Neck Road.
No injuries were reported.
Emergency response units from Indian River included Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility and Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility as well as the Delaware State Fire Police were called to help.
The Sussex County Building Inspector will check the status of the structure pending evaluation.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.