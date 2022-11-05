LAUREL, Del. - Today, the Laurel and Delmar Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crash with trapped drivers.
The Laurel Fire Department says the Delmar Fire Department and Allen Volunteer Fire Company were first on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Old stage road and Salt barn road. The first responding units say they found two vehicles overturned. One was a pickup truck, the other, a dump truck.
According to the Laurel Fire Department, the drivers were able to pull themselves out of their trucks. Both drivers escaped serious injuries. Units were on scene for roughly a hour.