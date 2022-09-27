DOVER, Del.- Two people from New Jersey have been arrested following a police chase in a stolen car in Dover early Friday morning.
Dover Police say they were told by Edgewater Police in New Jersey that a stolen car was being tracked in the area of Royal Farms on Saulsbury Rd. around 2 a.m.
When police arrived they found the stolen car, a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, with a New York registration. Police say they attempted to pull the car over, but the car did not stop and a chase began.
The pursuit ended in the 300 block of Northdown Dr., when three people ran from the scene. A K9 was able to track down two of the people, identified as Nasir Ray, 20, and a 17-year-old teen boy, both from Edgewater Park, NJ. They were arrested without incident. The driver, described as a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, was not found and his identity is unknown.
The two were transported to the Dover Police Dept. and arraigned at JP#7. Both were issued a $2000 Secured bail on the following charges:
- Resisting Arrest
- Hindering Prosecution