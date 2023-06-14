MAGNOLIA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested two people for allegedly shooting at a couple yesterday evening.
According to police, officers arrived to Moores Drive at about 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say that a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were walking when a white pickup truck approached them. The passenger of the truck allegedly began shooting at them as the truck drove by.
Luckily, neither people were injured.
Officers were able to located the pickup on Millchop Lane and stopped it as it pulled into a driveway. Police say the passenger, identified as Howard Hampton, 61, resisted arrest but was finally detained. The driver, identified as Cheryl Brown, 48, was also arrested. The gun used in the shooting was not found, according to police.
Hampton is reportedly a convicted felon and is thus prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Hampton has been charged with the following:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
Resisting Arrest
Cheryl Brown has been charged with Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony).
Hampton was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,100 cash bond. Brown was arraigned and released on her own recognizance