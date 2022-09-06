OCEAN CITY, MD.- Two people were arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in July at an Ocean City home.
On July 26, police were called to a possible shooting just after 9:00 p.m., at a home on 144th St. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a head injury, and not a gunshot wound which was originally reported by the 911 caller. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further treatment.
Through the course of the investigation, the victim told police that he had invited the suspects over to his home. Once inside, one of the suspects displayed a revolver and demanded some of the victim’s things. A fight started between the suspects and the victim. During the fight the victim hit on the head with the revolver and a shot was fired inside the home. The suspects stole some of the victim’s personal property before leaving the home.
Detectives were able to identify the suspects as Nasir J. Waters, 19, from Bishopville, and a 15-year-old teen boy from Selbyville. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects in addition to the search and seizure warrant.
Police say members of the Ocean City Major Crimes, Narcotic, and Special Enforcement Units along with members of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations, Criminal Enforcement Team, and the STAR team executed the warrant on September 2.
Detectives found a handgun matching the description of the weapon used during the robbery along with various controlled dangerous substances and packaging materials during the execution of the search and seizure warrant. Waters was located at the home and was taken into custody without incident. The Delaware State Police Governor’s Task Force located the teen suspect at his home in Selbyville and took him into custody without incident.
The two have been charge with the following crimes:
Nasir J. Waters:
- Conspiracy to commit murder- first-degree
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Armed robbery
- First-degree assault
- Second-degree assault
- Firearm used during a felony/violent crime
- Possession of a firearm by a minor
- Handgun on person
- Loaded handgun on person
- Theft $100 < $1,500
Waters was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.
The juvenile has been waived to adult status and charged with:
- Conspiracy to commit murder- first-degree
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Armed robbery
- First-degree assault
- Second-degree assault
- Firearm used during a felony/violent crime
- Possession of a firearm by a minor
- Handgun on person
- Loaded handgun on person
- Theft $100 < $1,500
The juvenile was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.