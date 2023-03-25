Two Arrested in Dover on Drug Dealing Charges

DOVER, Del. - Troopers say they arrested 36-year-old Yoel Baez-Marte and 27-year-old Jonathan Rojas-Pena, both from Wilmington, after an early morning traffic stop.
Delaware State Police say on Mar. 24 around 5:52 a.m., a trooper saw a car speeding on State Route 1 and pulled it over as it turned onto the Puncheon Run Connector at exit 97. Authorities say as the Mazda began slowing down, the trooper saw several bags of narcotics being thrown from the passenger window.
Troopers say those bags were recovered at the scene and both the driver Baez-Marte and passenger Rojas-Pena were taken into custody without incident.
Troopers say they found approximately 1.74 grams of crack cocaine, 3.47 grams of xylazine, and an animal tranquilizer inside of the discarded bags.
Baez-Marte and Rojas-Pena were taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following.
Yoel Baez-Marte:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving Without a Valid License
- Speeding
Baez-Marte was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $22,102 cash bond.
Jonathan Rojas-Pena:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Tampering With Evidence (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Rojas-Pena was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $22,100 cash bond.