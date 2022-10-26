DOVER, Del.- Two people have been arrested on drug dealing and firearm charges following a search of a Dover apartment Tuesday night.
Dover Police say an administrative search was done by the Street Crimes Officers and Delaware Probation and Parole around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment belonging to Deshawn Watson, 31.
A stolen Ruger 9mm handgun and about 29 grams of crack cocaine were found inside the apartment .
Officers contacted Watson and a woman, Tadrienne Peck, 30, inside the apartment and they were arrested.
Watson and Peck were taken to the Dover Police Department where they were arraigned.
Peck was released on $41,500 unsecured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Receiving Stolen Firearm
- Conspiracy Second Degree
Watson was committed to SCI on $41,500 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Receiving Stolen Firearm
- Conspiracy Second Degree